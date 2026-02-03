PM call with President Trump of the United States: 3 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the barbaric Russian attacks on the country overnight. Putin’s fierce attacks on critical national infrastructure, including energy systems, were particularly depraved as temperatures dropped below -20C, the Prime Minister added.

Turning to Diego Garcia, and the deal the UK has secured to maintain control of the US-UK military base to protect national security, the leaders recognised its strategic importance.

The leaders agreed their governments would continue working closely to guarantee the future operation of the base and speak again soon.