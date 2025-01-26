PM call with President Trump of the United States: 26 January 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump today.

President Trump opened by sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza. The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.

They also discussed trade and the economy, with the Prime Minister setting out how we are deregulating to boost growth.

The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the President spoke of his respect and affection for the Royal Family.

They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then.