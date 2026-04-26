PM call with President Trump of the United States: 26 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon.

He extended his best wishes to the President and First Lady following the shocking scenes at last night’s White House Correspondents Dinner. He expressed his relief that the President and First Lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured.

Turning to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the urgent need to get shipping moving again in the Strait of Hormuz, given the severe consequences for the global economy and cost of living for people in the UK and globally. The Prime Minister shared the latest progress on his joint initiative with President Macron to restore freedom of navigation, following the military planning conference at Northwood this week.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.