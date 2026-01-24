PM call with President Trump of the United States: 24 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister raised the brave and heroic British and American soldiers who fought side by side in Afghanistan, many of whom never returned home. We must never forget their sacrifice, he said.

As Ukraine approaches the fourth year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed on the need to see progress towards a sustainable ceasefire. Whilst diplomatic efforts continue, the Prime Minister reiterated that international partners must continue to support Ukraine in its defence against Putin’s barbaric attacks.

The leaders also discussed the need for bolstered security in the Arctic, and the Prime Minister said it was an absolute priority for his government.

The leaders discussed the importance of the UK-US relationship, which continues to stand the test of time.

They agreed to speak soon.