PM call with President Trump of the United States: 23 November 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump today.
The leaders discussed various aspects of the high level discussions taking place in Geneva today on the US peace plan for Ukraine. They agreed that we all must work together at this critical moment to bring about a just and lasting peace.
They agreed to keep in touch.