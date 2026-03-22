PM call with President Trump of the United States: 22 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.
The leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East, and in particular, the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to resume global shipping.
They agreed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was essential to ensure stability in the global energy market.
They agreed to speak again soon.