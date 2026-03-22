Press release

PM call with President Trump of the United States: 22 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
22 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.

The leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East, and in particular, the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to resume global shipping.

They agreed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was essential to ensure stability in the global energy market.

They agreed to speak again soon.

Updates to this page

Published 22 March 2026