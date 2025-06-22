PM call with President Trump of the United States: 22 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump this evening.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and reiterated the grave risk posed by Iran’s nuclear programme to international security. They discussed the actions taken by the United States last night to reduce the threat and agreed that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

They discussed the need for Iran to return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and to make progress on a lasting settlement.

They agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days.