PM call with President Trump of the United States: 21 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.

The two leaders began by reflecting on the war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister updated on work by the Coalition of the Willing to support any peace deal and ensure a just and lasting end to the hostilities.

Turning to the Middle East, the leaders discussed the situation on the ground in Gaza.

The Prime Minister also updated on the appointment of the new British Ambassador to the United States, Dr Christian Turner. The appointment would further deepen the relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders wished each other a Merry Christmas and looked forward to speaking again soon.