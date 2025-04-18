Press release

PM call with President Trump of the United States: 18 April 2025

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
18 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the ongoing and productive discussions between the UK and US on trade. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen.

They agreed to stay in touch.

