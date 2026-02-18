PM call with President Trump of the United States: 17 February 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, last night.

The Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of Putin’s barbaric attacks on innocent civilians in Ukraine, and the leaders discussed the ongoing negotiations to deliver a just and lasting peace.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the Prime Minister reflected on the current situation in the region and the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid. He set out his support for the ongoing work to deliver the US-led peace plan.

The two leaders confirmed their joint commitment to promoting stability and peace in the Middle East. They discussed the ongoing talks between the US and Iran taking place in Geneva over Iran’s nuclear programme. Both agreed that Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and they reiterated the need to work closely amongst allies and partners to improve regional security.