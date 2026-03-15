PM call with President Trump of the United States: 15 March 2026
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump this evening.
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump this evening.
The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz to end the disruption to global shipping, which is driving up costs worldwide.
The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences for the American service personnel who have lost their lives during the conflict.
They agreed to keep in touch.