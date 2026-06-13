PM call with President Trump of the United States: 13 June 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Trump’s efforts to bring the conflict with Iran to an end, welcoming the progress made and underlining the importance of ensuring any deal delivers a durable and lasting peace.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK stands ready to support the implementation of any peace agreement and to work with international partners to ensure its success.

Both leaders agreed that freedom of navigation must be restored to ease the economic impacts felt globally.

They agreed to stay in close contact and looked forward to speaking at next week’s G7 summit.