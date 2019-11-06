PM call with President Trump: 5 November 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this evening.

“They discussed security issues, with the Prime Minister welcoming the US operation which led to the death of al-Baghdadi and underlining the ongoing importance of the fight against Daesh.

“The Prime Minister looked forward to the NATO Leaders’ Meeting next month. They agreed on the need for burden sharing and for NATO to prepare for future threats.

“The Prime Minister urged the President to lift tariffs on goods including Scotch Whisky, and ahead of a US decision on additional tariffs urged him not to impose tariffs on car exports.”