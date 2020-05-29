PM call with President Trump: 29 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon.

They discussed the global response to coronavirus and the importance of ongoing international cooperation to develop a vaccine.

On the upcoming G7 Summit, the Prime Minister and President discussed the importance of leaders meeting in the US in person if possible.

The leaders said that China’s plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong goes against their obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and would undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and the One Country Two Systems framework.

They spoke about a range of other issues, including the positive discussions between the UK and US on a comprehensive free trade agreement, and telecommunications security.

The Prime Minister invited the President to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit that the UK is hosting on 4 June to raise vital funds to save the lives of millions of children around the world.