Press release
PM call with President Trump: 18 September 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with President of the United States Donald Trump.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon following Saturday’s attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
The Prime Minister and the President briefly discussed Brexit and looked forward to UNGA next week.