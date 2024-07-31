PM call with President Tinubu of Nigeria: 31 July 2024
The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this afternoon.
The President congratulated the Prime Minister on his recent election victory, and the Prime Minister commended the President as Nigeria marks twenty-five years of unbroken democracy.
The Prime Minister reflected on the important relationship between the UK and Nigeria, grounded in cooperation on trade and security as Commonwealth partners, with long-standing ties between our people.
The leaders welcomed this moment as an opportunity to reset and strengthen this relationship, working closely together to drive economic growth and prosperity between our countries, including through the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership.