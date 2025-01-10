PM call with President Stubb of Finland: 10 January 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to Finnish President Alexander Stubb this morning.

The leaders discussed the subsea cable damage that took place on Christmas Day and the Prime Minister welcomed Finland’s response and praised the success of the operation. The two agreed to share findings on the source and intent of this incident and to work together with NATO Allies to prevent sabotage activity against undersea cables in future.

They agreed that collaboration between allies in the region would continue to be vital, including through the work of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), and underscored the importance of respecting international law.

The two discussed their ironclad support for Ukraine and their hopes for a path towards peace on Ukraine’s terms.

Finally, the leaders discussed the UK’s EU reset, and talked about ambitions for closer economic and security ties between the UK and the EU.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.