PM call with President Sandu of the Republic of Moldova: 23 July 2025

The Prime Minister met the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, this afternoon.

Discussing Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the leaders agreed to work closely to stop the spread of malign disinformation and illicit finance, and the Prime Minister underscored the need to sanction those who seek to undermine democracy.

The Prime Minister updated the President on the progress of the Coalition of the Willing, and how all must ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position now and going forwards. The leaders discussed the effectiveness of sanctions on stopping Putin’s war machine, and how the international community must ramp up the pressure.

The leaders agreed on the importance of an unconditional ceasefire and the necessity of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

They looked forward to speaking soon.