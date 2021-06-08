PM call with President Ramaphosa: 8 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today.

The leaders looked ahead to the UK’s G7 Summit, which President Ramaphosa will attend as a guest later this week. They agreed the Summit would be an important opportunity to lead a global effort to end the coronavirus pandemic, including by increasing access to vaccines and taking steps towards a global treaty to prevent future pandemics.

They also discussed the need to make progress on tackling climate change, with the Prime Minister emphasising the close link between reducing emissions, ensuring economic growth and creating jobs.

The Prime Minister and President reiterated their commitment to deepen the relationship between the UK and South Africa, particularly through boosting bilateral trade and investment.

The Prime Minister and President also looked forward to the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.