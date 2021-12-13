PM call with President Putin of Russia: 13 December 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

He expressed the United Kingdom’s deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions and identify durable solutions.

The Prime Minister emphasised the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences.

He also recognised the importance of dialogue on international and regional security, and they agreed it is imperative that all sides respect the terms of the Minsk Protocol.

The leaders also welcomed progress on addressing climate change and protecting forests at COP26, noting that UK-Russia collaboration is critical to deliver on the pledges made in Glasgow.