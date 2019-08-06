Press release
PM call with President Pinera of Chile: 1 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Pinera of Chile.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Pinera of Chile.
The leaders agreed to work together to strengthen the partnership between our countries as the UK prepares to leave the EU, including by stepping up our trading relationship.
They also discussed the importance of global action to tackle climate change, ahead of COP25 in Chile later this year.
Published 6 August 2019