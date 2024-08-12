PM call with President Pezeshkian of Iran: 12 August 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian this evening.

The Prime Minister said that he was deeply concerned by the situation in the region and called on all parties to de-escalate and avoid further regional confrontation.

There was a serious risk of miscalculation and now was the time for calm and careful consideration, the Prime Minister said.

He called on Iran to refrain from attacking Israel, adding that war was not in anyone’s interests.

The Prime Minister underlined his commitment to an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza. He added the focus should be on diplomatic negotiations, to achieve those outcomes.

The Prime Minister also raised the cases of foreign detainees in Iran, adding that it was vital that they received the necessary medical care.

The leaders agreed that a constructive dialogue between the UK and Iran was in both countries’ interests. The Prime Minister added that could only be furthered if Iran ceased its destabilising actions including threats against individuals in the UK and did not further aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.