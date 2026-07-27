PM call with President of the UAE: 26 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday (26 July 2026).

The Prime Minister began by thanking His Highness for his country’s investment into Manchester and the incredible impact it has had on the city.

The two leaders discussed their ambitions to step up collaboration on technology and AI. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of harnessing the latest technology to drive growth and opportunity, adding that was why he had appointed a Minister for AI in his cabinet.

Turning to the conflict in the Middle East, the Prime Minister shared his deep concern about the ongoing Iranian attacks on the Gulf and thanked His Highness for his country’s protection of British nationals living in the UAE. He also welcomed His Highness’s continued efforts to support negotiations between the US and Iran.

Moving on to trade, the Prime Minister shared his desire to strengthen trade between the two nations to drive growth and create jobs in every postcode in the UK.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.