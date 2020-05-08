PM call with President of the European Commission: 8 May 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both leaders welcomed the good cooperation between the UK and the EU on coronavirus, including on the global effort to repatriate citizens.

The PM also congratulated the European Commission on the 7.4billion euros raised at Monday’s pledging conference, and President von der Leyen thanked the UK for our £388 million pledge for vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.

The PM gave an update on the UK’s domestic response. They agreed on the need for ongoing cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.