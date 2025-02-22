PM call with President of Finland: 22 February 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Finland Alexander Stubb this afternoon.
The Prime Minister began by reiterating the need to secure enduring peace for Ukraine and bring an end to Russia’s illegal war.
The leaders agreed the need for Europe to step up support to achieve this, and the Prime Minister said the UK is ready to play a role in future security guarantees.
They agreed to stay in close contact.