PM call with President Nawrocki of Poland: 12 September 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to Polish President Karol Nawrocki this morning.
The Prime Minister congratulated the President on his election and welcomed the opportunity to speak.
Discussing Russia’s egregious breach of Polish airspace earlier this week, and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s steadfast support to Poland and NATO.
The leaders also discussed opportunities to deepen the defence and security relationship between the two countries.
Both leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.