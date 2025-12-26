PM call with President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 26 December 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz this afternoon.
The leaders reiterated their unshakeable commitment for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the importance that talks continue to progress towards this in the coming days.
The Prime Minister emphasised this remained a crucial moment for Ukraine and security across the Euro-Atlantic region, and the leaders emphasised their unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine the support it needs.
The leaders agreed to continue co-ordinating with partners and allies to achieve a lasting peace.