PM call with President Macron of France and Chancellor Merz of Germany: 26 December 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz this afternoon.

The leaders reiterated their unshakeable commitment for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the importance that talks continue to progress towards this in the coming days.

The Prime Minister emphasised this remained a crucial moment for Ukraine and security across the Euro-Atlantic region, and the leaders emphasised their unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine the support it needs.

The leaders agreed to continue co-ordinating with partners and allies to achieve a lasting peace.