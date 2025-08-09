PM call with President Macron of France: 9 August 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to President Macron of France this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Macron of France this afternoon.
They discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, reiterating their unwavering support to President Zelenskyy and to securing a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people.
They welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine and end Russia’s war of aggression, and discussed how to further work closely with President Trump and President Zelenskyy over the coming days.
They agreed to stay in close contact.