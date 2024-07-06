PM call with President Macron of France : 6 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this afternoon.

The French President began by congratulating the Prime Minister and wished him well for his new government.

Turning to the bilateral relationship, the Prime Minister and President looked forward to furthering the close cooperation between the UK and France.

The leaders discussed the upcoming NATO and European Political Community summits, underlining the importance of these early opportunities to discuss shared priorities, including the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, climate, artificial intelligence, migration and the economy.

Both looked forward to seeing each other in the coming days.