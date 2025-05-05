PM call with President Macron of France: 5 May 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to France’s President Emmanuel Macron this evening.

The Prime Minister began by reflecting on how privileged he felt to be part of the moving VE Day celebrations this week, including the commemorative events held today.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the leaders discussed the need for Russia to commit to a 30-day ceasefire to ensure meaningful peace talks. Ukraine had proved it was willing and ready to come to the table and was the party of peace, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also looked ahead to the UK-France summit taking place later this year and agreed to step up ambition between the two countries across all areas, including defence and security and irregular migration. Both leaders underscored that more needed to be done to disrupt irregular migration upstream.

They also agreed on the importance of a successful EU-UK summit in two weeks’ time.

Discussing the situation in Gaza, both expressed their deep concern at recent developments and agreed a renewed peace process was required.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.