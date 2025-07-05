PM call with President Macron of France: 5 July 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France Emmanuel Macron this morning.
He looked forward to welcoming the President to the UK next week, with both leaders agreeing that the State Visit will provide a historic opportunity to showcase the breadth of the UK-France relationship.
Turning to the UK-France Summit on Thursday, they hoped to make good progress across a wide range of our joint priorities including migration, growth, defence and security. They underscored their commitment to delivering progress in the interests of the British and French people.