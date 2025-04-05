PM call with President Macron of France: 5 April 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with President Macron following this week’s announcement that the US will impose additional tariffs.

They agreed that a trade war was in nobody’s interests, but nothing should be off the table and that it was important to keep business updated on developments.

The Prime Minister and President also shared their concerns about the global economic and security impact, particularly in South East Asia.

Following discussions between military planners in Ukraine this week, they discussed the good progress that has been made on the Coalition of the Willing.

The Prime Minister and President agreed to stay in close contact over the coming weeks.