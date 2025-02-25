PM call with President Macron of France: 25 February 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Macron this afternoon.
The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to travelling to the US this week and the leaders reflected on President Macron’s visit to Washington yesterday. They agreed that President Trump’s leadership in working towards a durable peace in Ukraine was welcome.
They both reiterated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations, and the UK and Europe are ready to play our part.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon, after the Prime Minister returns from Washington D.C.