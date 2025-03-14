PM call with President Macron of France: 14 March 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on the significant breakthrough made by President Trump and President Zelenksyy on a peace plan this week.

President Macron then updated on the meeting of Defence Chiefs held in Paris earlier this week, and the Prime Minister welcomed the concrete steps being taken by partners and Allies to support Ukraine.

Tomorrow’s meeting of the Coalition of the Willing would be another important moment to further galvanise support and maintain momentum, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.