PM call with President Macron of France: 12 April 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, earlier this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of de‑escalation across the region. The Prime Minister stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire, with both leaders agreeing that any ceasefire must include Lebanon to support wider regional stability.

They agreed on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global trade and energy supplies, and on the need to work with a wide coalition of partners to protect freedom of navigation.

Turning to Europe, they underlined the importance of close cooperation between the UK, France and the EU in tackling shared challenges.

On migration, the leaders discussed the importance of continuing efforts to reduce dangerous small boat crossings and tackle irregular migration, including through bilateral cooperation and work with European partners.

They agreed to stay in close touch.