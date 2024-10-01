PM call with President Macron of France: 1 October 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron this evening.

The leaders began by condemning Iran’s attack on Israel this evening and acknowledged the serious risk of regional escalation.

The Prime Minister and President agreed that ensuring Israeli security was vital and that there was an urgent need for de-escalation, with all parties needing to show restraint.

Turning to Lebanon, they discussed the need for a ceasefire to allow space for a political solution in line with UNSC Resolution 1701.

They agreed to stay in touch over coming days.