PM call with President Macron: 7 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron today, ahead of the G7 Summit.

The leaders discussed their ambitions for the Summit and agreed the meeting would be a crucial moment to make progress on issues like tacking coronavirus, climate change and increasing access to education around the world.

The Prime Minister and President talked about the issue of illegal migration across the English Channel. The Prime Minister noted ongoing cooperation to tackle small boat crossings in the Channel and raised the need for redoubled efforts to deter migrants from attempting this perilous journey following the concerning rise in incidents over recent weeks.

On the Northern Ireland protocol, the Prime Minister stressed that both the UK and the EU have a responsibility to find solutions to address the issues with the Protocol.

On fishing, the Prime Minister and President agreed to work together to avoid any further escalation over the issue of fishing access. The Prime Minister stressed the importance the UK places on having an agreement which respects our new status as an independent coastal state and works for the UK fishing industry.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other in Cornwall later this week.