PM call with President Macron: 5 February 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron this evening.

The leaders discussed the fight against coronavirus. The Prime Minister emphasised the important role world leaders will play in ensuring that vaccines are rolled out effectively so that we can defeat the pandemic. The leaders agreed that a successful global vaccination programme will require a collaborative effort between governments.

The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s priorities for our G7 Presidency, including working together to build back better from coronavirus and tackling climate change ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 Summit in November.

The Prime Minister welcomed the agreement of the UK-EU Trade Deal in December. The Prime Minster said that the UK’s departure from the EU offered a huge opportunity to deepen and widen our bilateral relationship with France and the leaders looked forward to working together to realise that opportunity.

The leaders discussed a number of international issues including Iran, Yemen, Libya and Russia. They agreed that European leadership from the UK, France and others continues to be instrumental in making the world safer and more secure.

The Prime Minister and President Macron agreed that cooperation remained crucial as we tackle the challenges ahead and resolved to stay in close contact.