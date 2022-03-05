PM call with President Macron: 4 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron today about the gravity of the appalling situation in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said it was the worst war on our continent for a long time, and both leaders agreed the reckless actions leading to damage to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant were despicable.

The pair agreed it was imperative both countries continued to do all they could to assist the people of Ukraine, including via further humanitarian support – as well as economically and militarily.

Both leaders reiterated the UK and France would work closely in the coming days in the face of Putin’s increasingly savage and evil actions.