PM call with President Macron: 24 September 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron this morning, to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest.

They reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally.

The leaders noted in particular the strategic significance of our long-standing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and in Africa, including through the joint mission in Mali.

On the subject of small boat crossings in the Channel, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that we need to break the business model of people smugglers who put lives at risk. They agreed to intensify cooperation on this matter and agreed to keep talking on other issues, such as fisheries licences and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister also looked forward to welcoming President Macron to Glasgow in November for COP26, and they discussed the importance of increased international action ahead of the summit on climate finance and net zero commitments.