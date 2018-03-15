PM call with President Macron: 15 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke with President Macron today following her statement to the House of Commons on the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

the Prime Minister updated the President on the investigation and the measures she had announced in Parliament yesterday, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats who have been identified as undeclared intelligence officers.

President Macron said that France completely shares the UK’s assessment that there is no plausible explanation other than that Russia was responsible for the attack and he once again expressed his full support for the UK as a close and strong ally.

The Prime Minister and the President reiterated their condemnation of the use of all chemical weapons and said they would continue to cooperate closely in this area.

The Prime Minister thanked the President for his ongoing support, including at NATO, the United Nations Security Council and in the OPCW, and they agreed to remain in close contact as the situation developed and in the run up to the March European Council meeting where this would be discussed.