PM call with President Kenyatta: 27 April 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta today, ahead of the joint UK-Kenya Global Education Summit in July.

They agreed to work together closely in the coming months to lead efforts to raise $5bn at the summit and get 175 million more children into school around the world.

The leaders discussed the shared challenge of tackling coronavirus and opportunities for collaboration between the UK and Kenya on identifying new variants.

On regional issues, they noted their concern about the political situation in Somalia. They looked forward to working together on a range of global priorities through the Commonwealth.

The Prime Minister and President Kenyatta also discussed action on climate change ahead of COP26 and prospects for driving forward green technology and the shift to renewable energy.