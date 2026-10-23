PM call with President Kast of Chile: 23 October 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Chile, Jose Antonio Kast, today.

The leaders began by outlining their shared ambitions to strengthen the two nations’ relationship including on defence, security, science and trade.

On defence, the leaders agreed on the need for the UK and Chile to work together to modernise defence capabilities.

The Prime Minister also raised the UK’s interests in ensuring the Falkland Islanders retain the ability to exercise the right of self-determination.

The two leaders discussed the growing cultural, scientific and people to people links between the two countries, and the positive impact this has had on investment and infrastructure opportunities. The leaders recognised the untapped trade opportunities between the two nations and agreed on the need for closer trading.

They both look forward to speaking again.