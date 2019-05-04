PM call with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia: 4 May 2019

A No10 spokesman said:

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, today to congratulate him on the success of Indonesia’s first simultaneous presidential, legislative and regional elections. The President welcomed the UK’s support for Indonesia’s democratic process.

This year marks 70 years of UK-Indonesian bilateral relations, and the Prime Minister said she looked forward to celebrations in London and Jakarta.

Both the President and Prime Minister agreed on the importance of the relationship between the UK and Indonesia and undertook to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly on trade.

They pledged to work together to tackle global challenges such as climate change and the Rohingya crisis.

The Prime Minister concluded by wishing President Widodo a happy and peaceful Ramadan.