Press release
PM call with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia: 3 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Joko Widodo of Indonesia.
The leaders welcomed the close ties between our countries.
They agreed on the importance of the trading relationship between the UK and Indonesia and the opportunities to strengthen this when the UK leaves the EU.
They committed to continuing to work together to address challenges such as the Rakhine crisis in Myanmar, and to build on the bilateral links between our countries through the UK-Indonesia Partnership Forum.
Published 6 August 2019