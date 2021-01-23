PM call with President Joe Biden: 23 January 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Joe Biden, President of the United States, this evening.

He congratulated the President on his inauguration and the two leaders looked forward to deepening the close alliance between our nations.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the President’s decision to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the World Health Organization and the COVAX programme to ensure equitable access for vaccines.

They noted the significant challenges facing the world during the pandemic, but also the unparalleled opportunities to build back better and greener together. The Prime Minister praised President Biden’s early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050.

Building on the UK and US’ long history of cooperation in security and defence, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy.

They also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal between our two countries, and the Prime Minister reiterated his intention to resolve existing trade issues as soon as possible.

The leaders looked forward to meeting in person as soon as the circumstances allow, and to working together through the G7, G20 and COP26 this year.