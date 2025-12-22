PM call with President Jerí of Peru: 22 December 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Peru José Jerí today.
The leaders discussed the depth of UK-Peru ties across trade, defence, security, education and renewable energy, and agreed to closer collaboration in these key areas.
Trade reached £1.3 billion in 2024, boosted by the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, and both leaders committed to further strengthening trade and investment ties to drive business growth and create jobs.
On Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s unwavering support and condemned Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion.
They looked forward to speaking again soon.