PM call with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 8 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Frederiksen for her strong support at the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

Coalition partners had made good progress in Paris, the leaders agreed.

Turning to Denmark, the Prime Minister reiterated his position on Greenland. Both leaders agreed on the importance of deterring Russian aggression in the High North and that NATO should step up in the area to protect Euro-Atlantic interests.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.