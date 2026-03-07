PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 7 March 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by reiterating his strong condemnation of Iran’s ballistic missile attack on NATO Ally, Türkiye.

It was vital Iran ceased its aggression, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s increased capability that had been deployed to further boost regional defences and stabilisation.

The leaders also discussed deepening defence and security cooperation between the UK and Türkiye in light of the increased regional instability.

Both agreed their teams should continue the work towards a new bilateral defence and security agreement ahead of the NATO summit in Türkiye in July.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.