PM call with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 4 August 2025

The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the appalling humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They were clear that an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and the urgent lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid were paramount.

The Prime Minister set out the further action the UK is taking to get humanitarian aid to those who need it and his work so far with allies on a long-term peace plan.

He outlined that it was his government’s longstanding position that a viable and sovereign Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel can be the only basis for a just and lasting peace. He then set out how the UK will recognise the state of Palestine before UNGA in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace.

On the topic of Iran, the Prime Minister underlined the fact that only a diplomatic solution can end Iran’s nuclear ambitions in the long-term and welcomed Türkiye’s role in hosting recent talks.

Finally, the leaders discussed the latest progress towards signing a new export deal to sell UK-built Typhoon jets to Türkiye, and looked forward to speaking again soon.